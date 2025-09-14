Cornelius police officer killed in bike crash

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A Cornelius police officer was killed while riding a bike in Concord Saturday afternoon.

Officer Gabriel Stainback passed away Saturday afternoon, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

He was on a bike ride with his wife in Concord when he was struck by a vehicle and killed.

Stainback was sworn in to the department in December 2024. He was newly married.

“Our deepest condolences are with his family and our entire CPD family,” the Cornelius Police Department said in a statement. “Please keep them in your thoughts during this unimaginable tragedy.”

