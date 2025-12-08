Corning workers rally for union rights, accuse CEO of intimidation

CHARLOTTE — Corning workers and their allies rallied outside the company’s Charlotte, N.C. headquarters Monday to urge CEO Wendell Weeks to allow workers to organize their union without fear of intimidation.

Nearly 3,000 production workers at Corning facilities across North Carolina have been working to organize with the United Steelworkers to address unfair pay practices and job security.

Workers said they have faced misinformation and intimidation by Corning management, resulting in a complaint issued by the National Labor Relations Board against Corning for violating its employees’ rights.

