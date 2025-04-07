Coroner investigating emergency room death after apartment fire

ROCK HILL, N.C. — The York County Coroner’s Office responded to an early morning emergency room death on Saturday morning.

The coroner’s office responded to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill to investigate a death in the emergency room that morning.

Eba Gilmore had been transported to the emergency room after a fire occurred in his apartment.

The 40-year-old was pronounced deceased at Piedmont Medical Center.

An autopsy and toxicology will be completed this week, the coroner’s office said.

The death is under investigation by both the coroner’s office and the Rock Hill Police Department.

No additional details have been made available.

