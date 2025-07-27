Corpse Flower to bring the scent of rotting meat to Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Corpse Flower, known as Amorphophallus titanum, is estimated to bloom in Raleigh between August 2 and August 4.

You can experience the flower at Juniper Level Botanic Garden from July 28 to August 1.

According to WLOS, the flower is notorious for its pungent odor, reminiscent of rotting meat, which is emitted during its brief blooming period of 24 to 48 hours.

Juniper Level Botanic Garden, in collaboration with Plant Delights Nursery, suggests that those interested in experiencing the Corpse Flower’s unique scent should visit on the first afternoon of its opening, when the odor is at its peak.

VIDEO: Toxic algae blooms cancel Lake Norman boating event, prompt holiday weekend warnings

Toxic algae blooms in Lake Norman, prompts public advisory

©2025 Cox Media Group