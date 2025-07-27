Local

Corpse Flower to bring the scent of rotting meat to Raleigh

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
An Amorphophallus Titanum or Corpse Flower at ​Plant Delights Nursery at Juniper Level Botanic Garden in Raleigh. (Plant Delights Nursery at Juniper Level Botanic Garden)
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Corpse Flower, known as Amorphophallus titanum, is estimated to bloom in Raleigh between August 2 and August 4.

You can experience the flower at Juniper Level Botanic Garden from July 28 to August 1.

According to WLOS, the flower is notorious for its pungent odor, reminiscent of rotting meat, which is emitted during its brief blooming period of 24 to 48 hours.

Juniper Level Botanic Garden, in collaboration with Plant Delights Nursery, suggests that those interested in experiencing the Corpse Flower’s unique scent should visit on the first afternoon of its opening, when the odor is at its peak.

