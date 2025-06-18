Algae blooms spotted on Lake Norman as summer heat rises

CORNELIUS, N.C. — As temperatures soar into the 90s, Lake Norman becomes a popular spot for summer activities, but visitors are being warned about the presence of algae blooms.

The town of Cornelius is actively monitoring these algae blooms along its waterfront, as they pose potential health risks to those enjoying the lake.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9’s Erika Jackson reports on the measures being taken to ensure safety for lakegoers this season.

VIDEO: Lake Norman patrols will stay in place despite commission dissolving

