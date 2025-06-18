Local

Algae blooms spotted on Lake Norman as summer heat rises

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
CORNELIUS, N.C. — As temperatures soar into the 90s, Lake Norman becomes a popular spot for summer activities, but visitors are being warned about the presence of algae blooms.

The town of Cornelius is actively monitoring these algae blooms along its waterfront, as they pose potential health risks to those enjoying the lake.

