Corridors of Opportunity program helps Charlotte small business owners learn to grow markets

Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity program held a business opportunity open house on Thursday to assist small-business owners in learning more about growing their businesses.

The event featured the launch of new spaces by the Freedom Business Collective, designed to connect residents with essential tools for small-business development.

“The next generation is going to be affected by what happens with these folks because they’re going to see that it can really happen,” said Mark Talbot, Director of Economic Impact of Freedom Communities.

The Freedom Business Collective offers resources for learning how to run a business, including keeping books, building a website, and marketing. These tools are intended to help small-business owners establish and grow their ventures effectively.

©2025 Cox Media Group