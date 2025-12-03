Costco project at risk as York County alters tax credit terms late in negotiations

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The manager of York County is expressing concerns about whether the deal for a new Costco distribution center could fall through.

The grocery giant has announced plans for a new site along Interstate 77 and Porter Road.

According to the Rock Hill Herald, before approving incentives on Monday, county commissioners changed how much the city will need to offer Costco in tax credits.

York County Manager Josh Edwards told the paper that a change this late in negotiations could prompt Costco to end the project.

