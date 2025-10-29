Potential traffic and environmental concerns surround proposed Costco facility

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County is negotiating a $240 million investment deal with Costco to build a distribution center in Rock Hill, potentially creating over 160 new jobs.

The proposed facility would be located on a 173-acre site near I-77 and Exit 75, with Costco seeking a 50% annual infrastructure tax break capped at $30 million.

“I definitely see a lot of people in and out of jobs recently,” said Grace Bullin, a Chester County neighbor, highlighting the need for stable employment opportunities.

William Bump Roddey of the York County Council stated, “We want to hear from them, but they are not involved in job recruitment - growing our tax base. It’s our job to grow the tax base, so we are charged with bringing jobs, not the school district.”

While the project promises economic growth, Rock Hill school leaders have raised concerns about potential traffic and environmental issues that could affect local schools.

School leaders have requested more information from county officials to understand the project’s impact, but many remain undecided until they receive further details.

“It would be great if we had more information so that we can make a sound opinion,” said Jennifer Hutchinson from Rock Hill Schools, expressing the need for clarity on the project’s impact.

The county’s economic director indicated that discussions about the project would need to occur in executive session to comply with state law, leaving the timeline for a final decision uncertain.

The proposed Costco distribution center in Rock Hill could significantly boost the local economy, but concerns from school leaders highlight the need for more transparency and communication from county officials.

