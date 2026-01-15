Could weather system bring snow this weekend to Charlotte area?

CHARLOTTE — Severe Weather Center 9 is closely watching the weather setup going into this weekend for the possibility of snowflakes across the Carolinas.

It’s a complicated setup, made even more tricky with computer models painting a variety of different pictures.

Here’s what you need know.

A cold front will move into the Carolinas early Saturday morning. That front will bring light snow to the mountains and Foothills to start the weekend, with the chance for a few showers early Saturday morning around the metro area. The rest of Saturday will be dry with temperatures a touch below average. Highs will be in the upper-40s to near 50.

Sunday is the day that phone apps and social media sites alike have been hinting at for winter weather potential. However, snow lovers will likely be disappointed given the setup.

Moisture will try to ride along Saturday’s cold front and into the Southeast early Sunday. One computer model, the GFS, has been pointing to this moisture falling as snow across the Carolinas. However, the rest of our computer models hint at a more likely solution with any moisture staying far to our east and evening falling as rain, rather than snow.

To get snow here in the Carolinas, we typically need cold air to firmly be in place when the moisture moves in. With this setup, temperatures are not guaranteed to be cold enough for this type of solution. Additionally, dry air moving in behind this cold front could fully push all moisture to our east, meaning no precipitation at all.

Given how erratic our computer models have been with this setup, we’ll keep the chance for a few flurries to a light dusting of snow in the forecast for early Sunday until we have better agreement. However, don’t be surprised if this ends up being another snow bust for us across the Charlotte region.

