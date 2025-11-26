‘Couldn’t let them go’: Couple’s foster journey leads to unexpected adoption

CHARLOTTE — Kelly Young always wanted kids. Several years ago, she and her wife, Melissa Blankenship, decided to foster. The couple thought the children would be reunited with their biological families, but that’s not how their story goes.

“We thought we’re going to foster, we’re going to give these kids a safe home, temporary safe home, and then they will be reunited,” Young told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

They had prepared to take in older children, but got a call about fostering a brother and sister, then 3-month-old Lylith and 15-month-old Xander.

“They gave us five minutes to make our final decision, and we made it, and they showed up a few hours later,” Young said. “It took a village to get our house prepared for two infants to come into.”

Blankenship says their neighbor was putting together a crib until midnight that day.

Almost as soon as they took the children in, Lylith was admitted to the hospital with several infections. They nursed both children to better health. A year later, with reunification looking unlikely, they began the adoption process with the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.

“We just couldn’t let them go,” Young said.

Lylith is now 7, and Xander is 8. Oliver, who Young carried herself, is now 5 years old.

“We tell everybody we are a mixed up family, so, in a good way,” Young said.

Young also became a surrogate for another family a year later, delivering a baby last August. She says it was a decision made, in part, for their own children.

“It was good for them to know their story,” Blankenship said. “Like, okay, you were carried by someone else, but now look who your parents are.”

For anyone considering fostering or adoption, the couple says to “go all in,” despite the fear.

“You’re changing their lives,” Blankenship says. “Now, you’re part of their story, and you get to be a part of their story forever.”

