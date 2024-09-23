‘Our purpose’: Movie inspires new effort for adoptions in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Begley family in Gaston County is growing, and a precious little girl just found her forever home with new brothers, sisters, and parents.

Michael and Meghan Begley agreed on their first date years ago that they had a mission to adopt.

“With each child, I feel like our purpose is being more and more fulfilled,” Meghan said.

They got married, had three biological children, and adopted four children. They’ve fostered more than a dozen kids.

“There was a lot of excitement and unknowns and unforeseen challenges to battle through and pray about and work together to get through, but it was definitely motivation to do it again and again,” Michael said.

While they’ve helped numerous children, social workers in Gaston County are desperate for more people with the Begleys’ motivation. There are more than 350 children in foster care in the county, most are under the age of 5. Right now, there are only enough homes for about half of them.

But after seeing a movie released this summer, the staff decided on a different strategy.

The movie, “Sound of Hope: The Story of Possum Trot” is about a tiny town in east Texas, where members of one small church adopted 77 children. It’s the true story of Bishop W.C. Martin and his wife, Donna, working with their congregation.

“The whole church was deputized that we were going to work together and get this thing done,” Martin told Channel 9.

Community advocates in Gaston County wanted to see if he could spark the same type of change here.

The Department of Social Services hopes to recreate the miracle in Texas, and they say they’ve identified more than 700 churches in Gaston County alone that are considered community partners.

Advocates say if just one family in each church opens their home and their hearts, no child would be left behind.

“Church, you need to step up; pastors, you need to wake up. If you cannot adopt, tell your people,” Martin told Channel 9. “Somebody in your congregation is going to want to say, ‘I can do it!’”

The Begleys are among those who have stepped up.

“We want every child in Gaston County to go to bed safely in someone’s home and have someone love them and care for them,” Meghan said.

They feel this will launch a movement.

“There’s a ton of resources today to help you through any questions or hard times, and there is no time to wait anymore,” Michael said.

GET INVOLVED:

(WATCH: Woman reunited with son she placed for adoption 33 years ago through genealogy website)

Woman reunited with son she placed for adoption 33 years ago through genealogy website (NCD)

©2024 Cox Media Group