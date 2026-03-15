Council member Danté Anderson hosts town hall to discuss workforce development, public safety

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Council Member Danté Anderson hosted a town hall Saturday to connect residents with leaders from various city departments.

The event, held at The Pearl, focused on workforce development, housing and public safety.

Anderson, who represents District 1, organized the “Expanding Opportunities Throughout District 1” fireside chat. Representatives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management joined officials from the city’s housing and workforce development divisions to answer questions from the community.

Shauna Bell, a resident of McRorey Heights, attended the meeting and expressed concerns regarding how the city distributes its resources. Bell suggested that some areas within the district are not receiving the same level of attention as others.

“From the workforce development, the economic development, even the I-77 project...it feels like time and time again, we are not taken into consideration,” Bell said.

District 1 encompasses several prominent neighborhoods in Charlotte. The district includes portions of Uptown, NoDa and Plaza Midwood.

Channel 9’s Joe Bruno sat down with Anderson this week to hear more about initiatives, including police pay and funding for Truist Field.

Tune in to the Political Beat on Channel 9 Sunday at noon or TV-64 at 11:30 p.m. to hear more.

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