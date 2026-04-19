Councilmember Watlington says city is keeping eye on I-77 toll project feedback

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council is asking that residents visit the NCDOT community center to give their feedback on the Interstate 77 toll lane projects.

Councilmember Victoria Watlington told the Political Beat’s Joe Bruno that the city is watching the community and waiting to hear more from them. She said the city may rescind its vote as the city continues its research.

“We know that this has been decades in the making and we know there has been a lot of work and announcements that have taken place,” she said. “With that said, it is still a very public process.”

She said the city council is leaving several options on the table. It may work with the community to redesign the project, but it may completely rescind its support for the project.

The project would create express lanes stretching from Uptown to South Carolina.

The state has paused the project while it collects more community feedback.

Hear more from Watlington’s interview with the Political Beat in the video at the top of this page.

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