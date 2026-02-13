Counseling services offered at Crest High School after student’s death

SHELBY, N.C. — Counselors will be available at Crest High School in Shelby after one its students died Thursday in a single-car crash.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with their family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and loved them,” Crest High School officials said in a statement. “This loss is felt across our entire school community, and we know many are grieving in different ways.”

The school auditorium will open at 10 a.m. Friday.

“Counselors and support staff will be available for students who need someone to talk to during this difficult time,” officials said.

No details were released.

“We encourage our community to take care of one another, to show kindness, and to hold space for grief,” school officials said.

