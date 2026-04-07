Countertop installer gives back to St. Jude for family member’s cancer treatment

WAXHAW, N.C. — We’re just nine days from your chance to buy a ticket to win this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and those ticket sales help fund the important work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Kids at St. Jude receive life-saving cancer treatment, but their families never receive a bill.

We’ve been highlighting the progress on the new home in Waxhaw, and Channel 9’s Deneige Broom learned why this mission is so personal to one of the men involved in the build.

Inside the 3,000-square-foot home are high-end stone countertops provided by Cambria and installed by Harkey Tile and Stone.

“Everything is covered by Harkey Tile and Stone, we did quartz countertops throughout the majority of the home,” said Lynnie Heath with Harkey Tile and Stone.

The bathrooms have integrated sinks from one seamless piece of stone, and Heath says the value of the stone, other materials, and labor, is more than $40,000.

But underneath the protective covering on the countertops, you can see glimpses of another special touch.

“It is a pebble floor, which is used a lot in bathroom floors, tends to be used more in shower doors than outside doors, but we like to be trend setters,” Heath said.

The Dream Home, like others before it, holds special meaning for Heath. One of his family members received cancer treatment at St. Jude, so the work going into the home is truly a labor of love.

“The meaning that St. Jude carries really hits home to Harkey Tile,” Heath said. “We’ve been blessed, so we want to give back as much as possible.”

The home is three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it’s located in Waxhaw’s Piper Meadows neighborhood.

Tickets go on sale on April 16, and they’re $100 each. A total of 27,000 tickets will be sold, and the winner will be chosen on June 17. Learn more about the giveaway at this link.

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