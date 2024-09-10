Local

Charlotte City Council votes to spend more money on Eastland Yards project

By Joe Bruno, wsoctv.com

A rendering from February 2024 of the proposed sports complex at Eastland Yards.

CHARLOTTE — On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved spending an extra $11 million to finish the Eastland Yards project, which brings the city’s total contribution to $41 million.

Neighbors excited for Eastland Yards redevelopment as cost rises

The extra funds will pave the way for an indoor and outdoor sports complex.

Other plans for the site include affordable housing, market-rate housing, retail, restaurants, and a small park.

