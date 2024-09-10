Charlotte City Council votes to spend more money on Eastland Yards project

CHARLOTTE — On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved spending an extra $11 million to finish the Eastland Yards project, which brings the city’s total contribution to $41 million.
The extra funds will pave the way for an indoor and outdoor sports complex.
Charlotte City Council approved this project https://t.co/i6rDnnVFiN— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) September 10, 2024
Other plans for the site include affordable housing, market-rate housing, retail, restaurants, and a small park.
