Charlotte City Council votes to spend more money on Eastland Yards project

CHARLOTTE — On Monday night, the Charlotte City Council approved spending an extra $11 million to finish the Eastland Yards project, which brings the city’s total contribution to $41 million.

The extra funds will pave the way for an indoor and outdoor sports complex.

Other plans for the site include affordable housing, market-rate housing, retail, restaurants, and a small park.

