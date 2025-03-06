County buys 2 homes damaged by Hurricane Helene in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County has decided to purchase two homes in northwest Charlotte that were severely damaged by Hurricane Helene.

The decision to buy the homes was made unanimously by county officials under the ‘Quick Buy Program,’ which offers the current market value plus an additional 7% for properties.

One of the homes, located on Riverside Drive, was purchased for just over $70,000, while the other, on Beagle Club Road, was acquired for approximately $59,000. County leaders have indicated that the homes will either be demolished or repurposed for training exercises by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Charlotte Fire Department.

