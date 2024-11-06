They were forced out of their homes by flooding. Mecklenburg County could buy them out.

The homeowners living along Riverside Drive have faced natural disasters destroying their houses, but a long-term solution may involve relocating them.

The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners will vote Wednesday evening on a voluntary buyout program for the homeowners along the Riverside Drive corridor in northwest Charlotte.

You may remember during Hurricane Helene, houses in that neighborhood suffered severe flooding. Flood waters caused the river to overtake houses, with the waterline reaching the second floor in many spots.

Homeowners were forced out of their houses until code enforcement gave approval for them to return after Helene. Some lots were more damaged than others.

We’re told 40 to 50 homes could be considered for the voluntary buyout program. If approved, the buyouts would happen within the next six months.

