County commissioners to decide on sales tax start date, incentives for Scout Motors

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County Commissioners are expected to vote to officially start collecting an extra cent of sales tax in July.

Voters approved the tax hike last month. The additional money will go toward road, rail, and bus improvements.

Commissioners will also be considering millions of dollars in incentives for Scout Motors.

The company will set up its headquarters in Plaza Midwood and is expected to create 1,200 jobs.

County leaders will vote to provide up to 12.8 million in tax breaks over 15 years.

VIDEO: Advocates say transit plan will help clean up environment

