Advocates say transit plan will help clean up environment

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County voters came out in favor of a 1% sales tax increase to improve and expand the city’s roads rail and bus system.

Channel 9’s climate reporter Michelle Alfini explains why advocates said it’s not just a transportation plan, but a plan to clean up our water and air.

Sustain Charlotte officials told Alfini they’ve been trying to get the funding source for transit for the past 10 years. Now that voters have passed this sales tax, the hope is it makes roads, rail and buses cleaner safer and less congested.

“It’s one of the best things we believe we can do for a safe and healthy environment,” said Shannon Binns, the executive director of Sustain Charlotte.

Funding transit upgrades should make it easier to get around, but on top of that, it should make the city healthier, he said.

“Every mile that we spend walking, biking or riding transit, instead of driving, we’re reducing air pollution,” Binns said. “We’re reducing climate pollution. We’re reducing stormwater runoff.”

Vehicle emissions account for most of the pollution in Mecklenburg County, according to data.

However, there must be reliable alternatives to cut back.

As the newly formed Mecklenburg Public Transportation Authority weighs how to allocate this funding for roads, rail and buses, Binns said that should start with improving the frequency of what we already have.

“Because we don’t need to build more infrastructure, heavy infrastructure for better bus service, we just need to purchase more buses and hire more drivers,” Binns said.

For those who voted against the tax, Binns said he understands many are already struggling with high prices.

So, the county must start providing a return on this investment as soon as possible.

“Ensure that instead of spending more and more time stuck in gridlock and having fatal crashes on our streets, we can have a safer county, and less time spent in traffic,” Binns said.

“As for the big infrastructure projects, like new rail lines they county has to prioritize the Red Line,” he said. “Per state law, it has to be 50% complete before they can start on any new projects.”

Other groups, including CleanAIRE NC, have also praised the sales tax plan for the ways it can reduce air pollution.

However, they caution any new construction must be done in a way that doesn’t displace or push people out.

Statement from Jeffrey Robbins, CleanAIRE NC’s executive director:

“Given that transportation is the number one source of air pollution in North Carolina, we support the Mecklenburg County transit tax as a critical investment in lowering tailpipe emissions.

“Expanding and improving public transit is essential for reducing traffic congestion, lowering emissions, and connecting residents to jobs, education, and opportunity.

“However, we recognize that without intentional planning and safeguards, transit development can lead to the unintended displacement of historically marginalized communities.

“Therefore, we advocate for robust anti-displacement strategies to be integrated into all transit planning to ensure that projects benefit all residents without pushing vulnerable populations out of their homes and neighborhoods.”

