County urges proper disposal of batteries after recent fires

CHARLOTTE — Rechargeable batteries are causing more fires in Mecklenburg County, officials said.

The Mecklenburg County Government posted several pictures online, highlighting the damage a battery fire can cause. They say in May, a battery at Foxhole Landfill caught fire. Then, there was another battery fire because of a vacuum inside a trash truck in Huntersville.

The county is urging residents to bring batteries to recycling centers, so they can dispose of them properly.

These rechargeable batteries can be found in many every day items, including phones, smart watches, laptops, toys and power tools. Officials say you can bring batteries or devices to one of the county’s full-service centers where they will be safely disposed of for free. Single-use batteries like AA and AAA can go in the trash.

Just last year, the county was warning people to check what they’re throwing away after five lithium ion batteries exploded at a recycling center.

At that time, officials said they were seeing an average of eight fires per month due to improper recycling.

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