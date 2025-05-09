Couple learns they still owe mortgage insurance after thinking it was paid off

HICKORY, N.C. — The Carsons said they found a house in Hickory to buy “through the grace of God through a friend of ours.”

They bought it a few years ago with the help of a Federal Housing Administration loan. When you get an FHA loan, you must pay what’s called a Mortgage Insurance Premium at closing and then monthly.

It protects the lender, not the borrower.

The amount varies depending on your down payment and other factors.

The Carsons told Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke that for them, it’s about $105 per month.

“We were under the impression that it would be coming off after two years,” Karen Carson told Stoogenke.

They found out the hard way that they had nine years to go.

