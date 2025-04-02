Court records: Woman arrested for north Charlotte murder, robbery

CHARLOTTE — A woman was expected to face a judge Wednesday on murder charges, according to court documents.

Rebecca Oxendine is accused of killing and robbing a man in north Charlotte, documents say.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said someone reported finding 61-year-old Loren Garnet Dudley shot to death at a home on Catalina Avenue in January.

Paperwork said Oxendine stole Dudley’s cell phone at gunpoint.

She’s currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Loved ones set up a memorial page for Dudley after the shooting in January.

