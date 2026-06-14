1 dead in east Charlotte shooting, police investigating

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was killed in a shooting before noon Sunday in east Charlotte.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. on Hickory Grove Road, near W.T. Harris Boulevard.

MEDIC said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim hasn’t been identified yet.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way to the scene and we’re expecting to learn more from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police haven’t released any details on the shooting yet. It’s not clear if a suspect is in custody.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

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