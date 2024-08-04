Cox Mill HS grad, NBA player hosts back-to-school bash in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — An NBA star and Cox Mill High School grad is helping kids get ready to return to the classroom.

Detroit Pistons guard Wendell Moore hosted a back-to-school bash Saturday at his alma mater. Kids were able to get haircuts, food and exercise.

Families also got a head start on their school supplies with free backpacks.

“I really think the biggest thing for me is a chance to give back where I came from,” Moore said. “Same halls, same gym where I played in high school. So just being able to give it forward — the kids are going to be our next generation.

Moore won two state championships with Cox Mill High. He played for Duke University before being drafted into the NBA.

