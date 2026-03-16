CR Investigation: More braiding hair tested for dangerous chemicals

CHARLOTTE — When Consumer Reports first tested synthetic braiding hair last year, scientists found potentially dangerous heavy metals and volatile organic compounds in the vast majority of samples.

James Rogers, Consumer Reports’ director of product safety, was concerned, both as a scientist and as a parent.

“Both of my daughters do use braids, and they do use synthetic hair for their braids,” Rogers said. “I’m very concerned about their exposure to these chemicals when they choose to wear braids.”

In a new investigation, Consumer Reports tested 30 additional braiding hair products, including human hair, plant-based hair, and other synthetic braiding hair products.

All 30 products also contained VOCs, including acetone and small amounts of known carcinogens. Almost every product tested contained heavy metals. Lead was detected in twenty-nine of thirty products, and all nine human hair products CR tested contained lead concentrations far above CR’s level of concern.

Several products CR tested were found to have comparatively lower levels of contaminants, and for one product – the Dosso Beauty Hypoallergenic Kanekalon Fiber – all three heavy metals were not detected. This suggests that in the production of synthetic braiding hair, these products can be made without being contaminated with these potentially harmful chemicals.

CR contacted all the tested brands for comment. Of those who responded, some highlighted their own product testing, and a few noted that they are reviewing or enhancing their testing procedures. Some brands also took issue with CR’s testing, challenging the methodology and risk assessment, and pointing out differences in their own testing.

“The results of this testing will provide additional information that consumers, such as my two daughters, will be able to pick products that are safer when they choose to wear braids,” Rogers said.

Experts say you don’t have to stop wearing braids, but avoid burning or dipping hair in boiling water; when possible, wear gloves during installation; take breaks between installs; and pay attention to any itching, burning, or pain that isn’t normal.

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