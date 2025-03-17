Consumer Reports Investigation: Synthetic braiding hair danger

CHARLOTTE — A new Consumer Reports investigation is raising concerns about synthetic braiding hair—something used by countless people, especially Black people, including children. Testing found potentially dangerous chemicals, including cancer-causing substances, in 100 percent of the hair samples.

So, what does this mean for you? Consumer Reports breaks down the concerning findings and have tips on how to stay safe.

For many people, braided hairstyles are more than just fashion - they’re a time-tested tradition that makes hair care easier. Now, a new investigation by Consumer Reports is raising alarming questions about the safety of synthetic braiding hair.

10 popular synthetic braiding hair products were tested. The results are troubling. Every sample contained carcinogens—chemicals that may cause cancer. Three of the samples tested positive for benzene, a carcinogen that is highly regulated and discouraged for use in laboratories because of the potential to cause cancer.

James Rogers, Director of Product Safety at Consumer Reports led CR’s synthetic hair testing, says testing found lead in 90 percent of the products. There is no safe level of lead. CR’s risk assessments and exposure models indicate that users of these nine products could be exposed to concerning levels of lead over time.

The risks don’t stop there. When the hair is dipped in hot water during installation—a standard practice—it releases volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, that can irritate eyes, throat, and lungs.

CR contacted all the brands for comment. Only two, Sensationnel and Magic Fingers responded, both disagreeing with CR’s test methodology.

Hair Zone/Sensationnel said, “We unequivocally stand by the safety of Sensationnel products, and our company urges consumers to continue to confidently use Sensationnel products.”

Magic Fingers said, “We strongly stand by the safety of our products and the quality materials used to make them.”

If you use synthetic braiding hair or if you install it, experts recommend the following safety precautions to reduce risks:

● Check for product recalls

● Read labels carefully

● Limit how long you wear the style

If you’ve experienced reactions to synthetic braiding hair, Consumer Reports recommends talking to your doctor and consider filing a report with the Food and Drug Administration.

Click here for the full report and list of impacted products.

