Crash causes backups on I-77 in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 77 in Huntersville Wednesday morning.

It happened around 10:40 a.m. on the northbound lanes near the Gilead Road exit.

Crews worked to clean up the crash, blocking several lanes of traffic at one point.

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Video from the scene shows a pickup truck on its side in the toll lanes. A second pickup tuck had damage to its front end.

MEDIC said the person who was hurt had minor injuries.

Channel 9 is asking for more information about what led up to the crash and when the lanes will reopen.

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