Crash claims life of 19-year-old driver in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday at 7:53 a.m., a fatal collision occurred on Bell Farm Road near Farmwood Drive in Iredell County, resulting in the death of a 19-year-old driver from Salisbury.

Brianna Brown was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry when she lost control of the vehicle and struck a 2023 BMW X1.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the collision where Brown succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

The driver of the BMW, a 53-year-old woman, was transported to Atrium Baptist Hospital and is currently in stable condition. Additionally, two juvenile passengers in the BMW were transported to Brenners Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

During the investigation, Bell Farm Road was closed for four hours.

The Highway Patrol said no charges will be filed in the crash.

