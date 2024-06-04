Local

Crash on I-277 in Uptown prompts CMPD death investigation

CHARLOTTE — Police are investigating someone’s death Tuesday morning on Interstate 277 in Uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was called to the highway near the Interstate 77 ramp around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday. There, they found someone severely hurt after a single-car crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died, CMPD said. Their identity has not been released.

MEDIC said one other person was hurt and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The inner loop of I-277 was blocked between I-77 and South Boulevard.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

