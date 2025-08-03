Crash on I-77 closes southwest Charlotte road

CHARLOTTE — I-77 South is closed at Clanton Road.

On the left of Clanton Road, people are being detoured off of the highway. On the right, nothing but break lights can be seen from Remount Road.

Channel 9 was able to get video from the accident. In the video, a pickup truck can be seen in the middle of the road.

There is no word yet on when this accident will be cleared.

We reached out to medic to find out if anyone was hurt.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

