Crash involving deputy causes traffic backups in Marshville

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — A crash involving a deputy in Marshville Friday afternoon caused significant traffic backups on eastbound Highway 74.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Channel 9 that one of its deputies was involved in a crash after 1 p.m., but few other details were available.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the area and spotted traffic backups that stretched near the Highway 74 bypass. We also saw a medical helicopter flying away from the scene.

We’re working on getting more details on what happened. Check back for updates.

