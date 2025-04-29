Memorial held at federal courthouse for fallen US Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks

CHARLOTTE — One year ago, four men got ready for work like many of us, but they didn’t make it home.

Those men were Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer, U.S. Deputy Marshal Thomas Weeks, and Task Force Officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot.

On Tuesday, a memorial for Weeks was unveiled during a private ceremony at the federal courthouse.

And while it was a somber day, Goetz said there were a lot of smiles because that is what his family wanted.

Weeks’ wife, Kelly, said the ceremony was for their family, as well as law enforcement officers who are now a part of her extended family.

Kelly said she chose to hold the ceremony at 2 p.m. because that is when she received the call about her husband one year ago.

She said there was no other place she’d rather be or people she’d rather be with other than the ones who were in the room with her.

During the ceremony, Kelly was given what she said might be her most cherished gift, her husband’s badge that he was wearing during the incident.

“One question I had for many days was, ‘Where is Tommy’s badge?’ I needed the one he’d slam on my desk, telling me he was going to quit,” Kelly explained.

“For the western to want to be able to hear in here the shouts, the clapping, and the celebration, because that’s what this is, a celebration. I want Tommy to be able to hear it. I want that big smile that he had to go so far up his cheeks that it crosses his ears. He deserves it all. All the fallen deserve it,” said U.S. Marshal Terry J. Burgin.

THE STORIES:

Week’s office was inside the federal courthouse, which is why the ceremony centered around him.

Another memorial for Task Force Officers Sam Poloche and Alden Elliot was held in Raleigh on Tuesday as well.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department honored Officer Joshua Eyer at a Tunnel to Towers fundraiser over the weekend.

VIDEO: Wives of fallen officers find strength after east Charlotte ambush

‘We help each other’: Wives of fallen officers find strength after east Charlotte ambush

©2025 Cox Media Group