NC could extend driver’s license expiration dates as RealID deadline approaches

CHARLOTTE — If your North Carolina driver’s license is expiring soon, you could have an extra two years to get it renewed. That’s the goal for some lawmakers who are hoping to address the Division of Motor Vehicles backlogs.

As the enforcement date for RealIDs gets closer, a new bill could help shorten lines at local DMVs.

That’ll help people like Melissania Gill, who came prepared to wait in line at the Brookshire Boulevard DMV. She showed up complete with all of her documents, and a chair to stay off her feet.

“It wasn’t nice what I was thinking, but I knew it was going to be like this,” Gill said with a laugh.

But Gill told Channel 9’s Eli Brand she thinks they should have “better ways” to get a new ID.

“They really do, and I really don’t understand why they had to go this way, but that’s the law, so that’s why I’m here,” Gill said.

She definitely wasn’t alone. We could see how long the line was Tuesday morning, with most people looking to get a RealID before the May 7 deadline.

In an effort to help, some lawmakers filed House Bill 821, which would extend the use of certain licenses by two full years after they expire.

The law wouldn’t apply to licenses that were revoked, cancelled, or suspended, and they wouldn’t apply to RealIDs older than eight years.

“For this, I don’t think we have much of a choice, and I don’t see any other solution that they’ve got,” Gill said.

Extended licenses that aren’t RealIDs would still need to be replaced eventually if you want to get onto airplanes and into federal government buildings. But they would still allow you to drive.

Lawmakers were in session Tuesday, but Channel 9 learned they plan to pass the bill by next week.

(VIDEO: Voter says she was denied ID verification because of mask)

Voter says she was denied ID verification because of mask

©2025 Cox Media Group