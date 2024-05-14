Crash involving traffic signals blocks Albemarle Road

CHARLOTTE — Albemarle Road in east Charlotte was blocked in both directions due to a crash that damaged traffic signals, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened just before 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, near the intersection of Albemarle Road and Winterhaven Drive, which is just west of W.T. Harris Boulevard. NCDOT says the crash involved two broken poles and damaged traffic signals.

According to NCDOT, the road is expected to be closed in both directions until 6:50 p.m.

MEDIC said it wasn’t responding to the crash, and nobody was reported to be hurt.

Keep an eye on our live traffic map for detours at this link.

