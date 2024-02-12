CHARLOTTE — One person was rushed to the hospital after a crash on I-485 near Charlotte.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on the inner loop of I-485 near W.T. Harris Boulevard, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

MEDIC said they took one person to the hospital from the crash. The person had life-threatening injuries.

Channel 9′s photographer found the crash and saw a car on its side.

Crash on major Charlotte highway leaves 1 person in hospital

Two lanes of the major highway were closed for a few hours, per the NCDOT.

Channel 9 asked CMPD and NCSHP if anyone else was involved in the crash and if anyone will face charges.

(WATCH: Cars crash, bring down power lines and shut down busy Charlotte road)

Cars crash, bring down power lines and shut down busy Charlotte road

©2024 Cox Media Group