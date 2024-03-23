Crash shuts down I-485 Inner in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Part of the highway circling Charlotte is closed after a crash in Matthews.

The NC Department of Transportation reported the crash on I-485 Inner near the exit to Independence Boulevard around 6:15 a.m. on Saturday.

It’s right by Central Piedmont Community College.

All of the inner loop lanes are closed. The road should reopen by 9 a.m., according to the NCDOT.

Channel 9 asked NCSHP if anyone was injured in the crash.

