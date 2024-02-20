Crash shut down I-85 South in Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Traffic was backed up for miles on I-85 in Kings Mountain after a crash prompted troopers to close the southbound lanes of the interstate near York Road.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m.

All lanes of I-85 South were closed after exit 8 near Charlotte, according to a special alert from the Department of Transportation.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew overhead to track the congestion.

The road re-opened around 2:20 p.m, but the NCDOT estimates seven miles of backup created from the crash and closure.

Channel 9 is working to get more information on the crash and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

