Crews fight flames at west Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE — Fire officials are still cleaning up the aftermath of a structure fire that broke out just before 6 p.m. Saturday in west Charlotte.
Crews first arrived to the 3100 block of Minnesota Road to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.
It took the fire department about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.
Officials say that there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
Structure Fire: 3100 block of Minnesota Rd. 30 Charlotte firefighters control fire in 20 minutes. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/lr0PgnBQU0— Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 29, 2024
So far, there is no word on what sparked the fire but the Charlotte Fire Department says the cause is under investigation.
©2024 Cox Media Group