Local

Crews fight flames at west Charlotte home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Crew fight flames at west Charlotte home

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Fire officials are still cleaning up the aftermath of a structure fire that broke out just before 6 p.m. Saturday in west Charlotte.

Crews first arrived to the 3100 block of Minnesota Road to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a home.

Crew fight flames at west Charlotte home

It took the fire department about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Officials say that there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.

So far, there is no word on what sparked the fire but the Charlotte Fire Department says the cause is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read