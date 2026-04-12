Crews battle 7 wildfires as dry conditions continue

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. — Fire crews have been responding to blazes across western North Carolina as dry, windy conditions have continued.

Aircraft aided crews on Friday as they responded to seven new fires across 17 acres in the NC National Forests. Officials said they held six of the fires to sizes ranging from a tenth of an acre to 1.5 acres.

The largest of the fires was the Jack Branch Fire, which occurred in the Pisgah National Forest, three miles north of Hot Springs.

The fire, which started on Friday, stretched 15 acres, and crews have it about 70% contained.

Aircraft dropped water on the flames, which ignited near the Tennessee state line in the Cowbell Mountain area.

Crews said they have contained the Looking Glass fire, northwest of the Pisgah Forest. The fire started on Wednesday with a downed power line and spread over 30 acres.

Several roads have reopened since, officials said, including Fish Hatchery Road, Headwaters Road, and Looking Glass Trail.

Officials said conditions are still dry and crews will continue to work on fire containment.

FORECAST: Sunny and warm Sunday

FORECAST: Sunny and warm Sunday

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