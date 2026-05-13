Crews battle fire near west Charlotte baseball fields

CHARLOTTE — A fire shut down part of a west Charlotte Road early Wednesday morning, officials said.

It happened just after midnight on Tuckaseegee Road at Westerwood Road, near the baseball fields for the youth team Carolina Metro Reds.

Charlotte Fire and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were seen blocking off the road as crews battled the flames.

Thankfully, MEDIC said no one was hurt.

Charlotte Fire says the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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