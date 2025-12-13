Crews battle flames at southeast Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews battled flames at a southeast Charlotte fire.

Fire crews responded to the scene at the 2100 block of North Sharon Amity Road around 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials said that the fire was showing upon arrival.

Channel 9 saw tires lying on the ground at the scene of the fire. Google Maps lists the location as a now-closed tire shop.

The fire was contained within 20 minutes, officials said. No injuries were reported to firefighters or civilians.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

