3-year-old airlifted after dog attack in Chesterfield County; owner charged

PAGELAND, S.C. — A 3-year-old child was airlifted to a trauma center Tuesday after a dog attack in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County.

Deputies arrested the dog’s owner, 59-year-old Richard Bragg, on a second-offense charge of permitting a dangerous vicious animal to run at large.

The attack happened along Sale Barn Lane.

Deputies say the child sustained 12 lacerations to the head, face, stomach and arm and was transported to a hospital in Charlotte for treatment. Thankfully, they are expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say this is the second time the dog has been involved in an attack, following a similar incident two years ago in which Bragg was charged, and a judge issued a court order requiring the animal to be securely contained by fencing or a tether to prevent future attacks. Investigators determined the dog was not properly contained at the time of the second incident.

Animal Control took custody of the dog and transported it to the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter. While workers attempted to secure the animal at the facility, the dog reportedly made multiple attempts to charge and bite the handling deputy.

A court-ordered seizure hearing for the dog will be scheduled in the coming days.

VIDEO: Judge to decide fate of dogs after attack on 78-year-old woman

Judge to decide fate of dogs after attack on 78-year-old woman

©2026 Cox Media Group