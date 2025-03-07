Salisbury remembers fallen firefighters 17 years after deadly Millwork fire

SALISBURY, N.C. — It’s been 17 years since a fire started at the Salisbury Millwork, taking the lives of two firefighters.

Victor Isler and Justin Monroe were killed on March 7, 2008 when part of the building collapsed around them as they fought the massive blaze.

On Friday morning, first responders and community members are gathering to pay their respects.

Channel 9 was at the Salisbury Fire Department’s service for Isler and Monroe two years ago, as a wreath of honor was laid at a memorial wall.

Over the radio, the deputy chief ordered all Salisbury fire stations to lower their flags to half-staff. There was also a moment of silence.

Over the past decade, many new members have joined the Salisbury Fire Department.

In 2023, Channel 9 asked them why it was so important for them to honor Isler and Monroe, despite not knowing them.

“I think being on the job, this is family, and it’s always going to be family – whether you’re at Salisbury, you’re at Concord, you’re at Charlotte – they are always going to be brothers from another mother,” said Capt. Curtis Summers. “That’s how it is in this job, so that’s how it connects me.”

At a service for the fallen firefighters in 2022, Channel 9 spoke with Monroe’s mother, Lisa, who said, “The pain has gotten easier in some ways.”

She added, “Knowing my son is in heaven, that’s the most peace I have. I know where he’s at and I’m going to see him one day.”

2008 Salisbury Millwork fire. The Salisbury Fire Department escorts the bodies of Victor Isler and Justin Monroe, at their funeral Thursday, March 13, 2008, in Salisbury, N.C.

Isler was a veteran firefighter who worked as an EMT at Ground Zero after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York.

Monroe was just 19 years old when he died. He’d been working as a junior firefighter since the age of 14.

Isler’s brother, Kevin, previously told Channel 9 that the two were inseparable: “Justin was Victor’s partner and wherever Victor went, Justin went.”

In 2021, the Salisbury Fire Department also named a new fire station after Monroe and Isler.

“We certainly miss our all-star brothers. Victor and Justin were all-star firefighters. They were growing in their role and they were going to be leaders within our organization,” said Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell.

