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Crews extinguish fire at former funeral home in Shelby

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Crews extinguish fire at former funeral home in Shelby
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SHELBY, N.C. — Shelby Fire and Rescue crews spent the morning battling a fire at the former Dockery Funeral Home on Buffalo Street.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames pushing into the building’s attic space.

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Crews worked to stop the fire from spreading further, but the structure’s multiple roof layers made the job more challenging.

As of late morning, firefighters were still on scene extinguishing hot spots and checking for any remaining fire within the roof.

No word yet on what caused the fire.

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