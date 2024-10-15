Crews fight fire at Calvary Church in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A large church in south Charlotte caught fire Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called around 12:45 p.m. to Calvary Church along Pineville-Matthews Road, where they found smoke coming from the building.

Structure Fire: 5800 block of Pineville-Matthews Rd. E24 on scene with smoke showing. BC07 has command. pic.twitter.com/59yMEBtP1U — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 15, 2024

The non-denominational church sits near Rea Road and has about 2,300 weekly attendees.

It’s not clear yet what caused the fire or if anyone will be charged.

At the scene, Chopper 9 Skyzoom recorded video of people wheeling children in cribs across the parking lot. The site is also home to a private school, Calvary Christian Academy.

