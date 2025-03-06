Crews getting ready to reopen Hickory pedestrian bridge

HICKORY, N.C. — Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation inspected a pedestrian bridge in Hickory Thursday and found no structural concerns.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reported this week that concrete under the Hickory City Walk, over Highway 127, had broken off.

Crews said they planned to open the walkway Thursday afternoon and they plan to repair the area where the concrete fell.

The same bridge got nationwide attention three years ago when the arches collapsed.

The City of Hickory sued and received a $1.3 million settlement from the company that repaired and inspected the arches, along with its chief engineer.

