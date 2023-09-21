Crews investigating cause of structure fire in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is working to determine the cause of a structure fire in north Charlotte Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. on Keswick Avenue right of North Tryon Street.

Fire crews said the structure was a two-story house that was under construction.

“A fire can spread quickly in an open building before it gets dried in with drywall, so a small amount of fire can spread very quickly with exposed wood,” Battalion Chief Blake Redden said.

