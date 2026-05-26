Crews put out house fire near Matthews

CHARLOTTE — Dozens of firefighters worked to put out a house fire early Tuesday morning at a home near Matthews.

Channel 9 went to the scene on Hinson Drive, which is right along the border for the town of Matthews. We spotted firefighters dousing hot spots that were left over from the blaze.

The Charlotte Fire Department says it started around 4:20 a.m. Channel 9 could see part of the house damaged by smoke and flames.

House fire on Hinson Drive on May 26, 2026

CFD said firefighters had the fire under control in 25 minutes.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been released yet, but it’s under investigation.

No one was reported to be hurt in the fire.

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