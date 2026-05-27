Rep. Jim Clyburn’s seat protected as South Carolina lawmakers reject redistricting effort

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers rejected a push from President Trump to redraw the state’s congressional maps, a move that would have targeted the state’s lone Democrat in Congress, Rep. Jim Clyburn, and potentially given Republicans an additional seat.

Early voting began Tuesday across South Carolina, including in current congressional races.

Several Republican state senators said that because ballots were already being cast, they could not support changing district lines mid‑election.

Rep. Clyburn, who was in Charlotte promoting his new book, said the vote reflected the will of South Carolinians.

“I think South Carolina should be what South Carolinians would like it to be,” Clyburn said. “I think the vote today reflected what South Carolinians would like to see.”

Clyburn has served in Congress for decades and is the state’s only Democratic representative.

He and others watched closely as the Senate considered a map that would have made every congressional seat favorable to Republicans.

State Sen. Richard Cash, a Republican from Anderson, delivered the argument that ultimately halted the redistricting effort.

“South Carolina citizens are going to the polls today,” Cash said. “Neither my conscience nor my common sense will allow me to stop an election that is underway.”

Several GOP senators joined him in voting down the proposal, keeping Clyburn’s district intact. Clyburn said the decision protected democratic principles.

“Why were we doing this? The constitution didn’t dictate it. Nobody in South Carolina asked for it,” he said. “One person sitting in Washington said, ‘The heck with the Constitution.’ This is what I want.”

Not all Republicans were pleased. Gov. Henry McMaster released a statement saying he remains confident the state’s congressional delegation will eventually become fully Republican, adding he was disappointed that day “has not yet come.”

President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the vote.

©2026 Cox Media Group